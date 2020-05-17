Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of CSBR opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.20 million, a PE ratio of -302.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Champions Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Champions Oncology will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Champions Oncology news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 708,155 shares of Champions Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $4,950,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,321 shares of company stock valued at $7,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

