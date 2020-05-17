Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.