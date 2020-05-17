ChemoCentryx Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ChemoCentryx in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 2.08.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 15,341 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $770,271.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,084,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 34,222 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $1,885,974.42. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,606.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,450 shares of company stock worth $13,767,342. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,176,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,828,000 after acquiring an additional 977,521 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $406,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 677.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 38,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.