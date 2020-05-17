Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,256,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,971,000 after buying an additional 384,638 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,952,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,527,000 after buying an additional 155,130 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 789,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,127,000.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

CQP opened at $32.07 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 333,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 610,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last ninety days.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.