Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,871 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,749,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,938,000 after purchasing an additional 863,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,948,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,354 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,918,000 after purchasing an additional 33,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 64.46%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.