Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $994,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,605 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $70.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,328.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.