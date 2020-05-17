Chicago Equity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $177.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $180.18. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.82.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

