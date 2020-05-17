Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 2,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,241.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total transaction of $836,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,547 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price target (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,637.14.

Cable One stock opened at $1,835.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,731.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,592.61. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.