Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,510 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vereit by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 126,049 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Vereit by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 858,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vereit by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 55,202 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,130,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 273,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Vereit stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

