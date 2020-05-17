Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 31.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 338,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,611,000 after acquiring an additional 33,698 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 317.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 22,559 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.96.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $167.78 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.