Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 342,639 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 342,639 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average of $127.67. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

