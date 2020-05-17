China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $54.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.53. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.45% of China Automotive Systems worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.