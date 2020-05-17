China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Mobile to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. New Street Research raised shares of China Mobile from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of CHL stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. China Mobile has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.1106 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. China Mobile’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHL. FMR LLC increased its stake in China Mobile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in China Mobile by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in China Mobile by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in China Mobile by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Mobile by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

