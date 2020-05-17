China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded China Yuchai International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a market cap of $485.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.53. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $814.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.08 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shah Capital Management grew its position in China Yuchai International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,876,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after buying an additional 275,099 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in China Yuchai International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,930,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 400,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 567,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

