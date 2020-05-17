Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,773 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

NYSE:CB opened at $99.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.38. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

