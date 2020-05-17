Citigroup Boosts CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $0.90

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an outperformer rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Shares of CCO opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $402.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.12.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $550.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 101.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

