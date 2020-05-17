Citigroup Raises Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target to $15.00

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GSBD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $619.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In other news, Director Ross Jay Kari purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $59,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,870.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila purchased 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $99,651.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $330,349.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $313,833 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 415,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,115,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 252,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,160,000. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.