CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.28

CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.28 and traded as low as $3.35. CM Finance shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 37,512 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

CM Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMFN)

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

