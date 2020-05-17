Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 2,131 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.2% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

