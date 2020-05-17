Commerzbank’s (CBK) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.00) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.95) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.35 ($5.05).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €2.88 ($3.35) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a 12-month high of €7.95 ($9.24). The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of €3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.78.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

