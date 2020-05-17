Comparing Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Atlas Energy Group (NYSE:ATLS)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Atlas Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $2.36 billion 1.03 -$124.62 million $4.46 5.34 Atlas Energy Group $9.05 million 0.02 -$13.82 million N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cimarex Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cimarex Energy and Atlas Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 2 5 15 0 2.59 Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus target price of $39.91, indicating a potential upside of 67.61%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy -44.65% 10.09% 4.98% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Atlas Energy Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned interests in 2,902 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It holds interest in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. In addition, the company focuses on investing in master limited partnership-qualifying businesses and assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 31 billion cubic feet equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

