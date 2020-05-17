Comparing GalianoGoldInc . (GAU) and Its Rivals

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE: GAU) is one of 27 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GalianoGoldInc . to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc .’s rivals have a beta of 2.22, indicating that their average share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 14.48% 14.27% GalianoGoldInc . Competitors -10.27% 6.74% 2.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million -$167.93 million 127.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors $1.76 billion $40.29 million 14.02

GalianoGoldInc .’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. GalianoGoldInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors 388 1116 1210 38 2.33

GalianoGoldInc . presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 96.85%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 47.78%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . rivals beat GalianoGoldInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

