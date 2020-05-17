Comparing Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) & Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

46.2% of Liquidia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Liquidia Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia Technologies and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies N/A -153.61% -73.34% Co-Diagnostics -2,881.40% -160.48% -141.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Liquidia Technologies and Co-Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Liquidia Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 442.74%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 82.43%. Given Liquidia Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Liquidia Technologies is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquidia Technologies and Co-Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies $8.07 million 25.91 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -2.85 Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 2,129.02 -$6.20 million ($0.36) -47.42

Co-Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liquidia Technologies. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies beats Co-Diagnostics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and the University of North Carolina. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.