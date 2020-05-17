Comparing Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) & Acceleron Pharma (OTCMKTS:XLRN)

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Windtree Therapeutics and Acceleron Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Acceleron Pharma 1 1 11 0 2.77

Acceleron Pharma has a consensus price target of $111.85, suggesting a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Acceleron Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acceleron Pharma is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Acceleron Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 1,962.05 -$27.48 million N/A N/A Acceleron Pharma $73.99 million 74.28 -$124.86 million ($2.38) -42.90

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acceleron Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Acceleron Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -44.09% -25.18% Acceleron Pharma -168.75% -25.95% -23.38%

Volatility & Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma beats Windtree Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The company's lead development program comprises AEROSURF, a drug/device product that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It is also developing other aerosolized KL4 surfactant products. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for using its proprietary aerosol delivery system to deliver inhaled lipid cisplatin in combination with KL4 surfactant. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis. The company is also developing and sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition, the company is developing ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and ACE-2494, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of systemic muscle disorders. It has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.