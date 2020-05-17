Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Compugen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compugen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.62 million, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 2.87. Compugen has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Compugen by 688.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

