Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.44. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 7,705,425 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 164,470 shares in the company, valued at $777,943.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 778,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 140,000 shares of company stock worth $663,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,669 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 130.9% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 344,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 195,426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 45,790 shares during the period. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

