Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,245 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.17 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

