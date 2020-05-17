Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNST. Oppenheimer began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 18.75, a quick ratio of 18.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 3.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $43,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $43,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 41,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,462.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,267 shares of company stock worth $3,251,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,016,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28,992.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 652,036 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,593,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after acquiring an additional 446,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,342,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after buying an additional 396,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.