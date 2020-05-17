Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €80.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CON. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.36 ($116.70).

Shares of CON stock opened at €74.04 ($86.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. Continental has a 52 week low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 52 week high of €138.70 ($161.28). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €99.67.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

