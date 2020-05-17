Contrasting Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mcdonald’s and Brinker International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mcdonald’s 0 7 24 0 2.77 Brinker International 1 10 14 0 2.52

Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus target price of $207.48, indicating a potential upside of 19.37%. Brinker International has a consensus target price of $36.05, indicating a potential upside of 82.88%. Given Brinker International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Mcdonald’s.

Dividends

Mcdonald’s pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Brinker International pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Mcdonald’s pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brinker International pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mcdonald’s has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years and Brinker International has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Brinker International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Mcdonald’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mcdonald’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Brinker International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mcdonald’s and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mcdonald’s 27.86% -70.25% 12.16% Brinker International 3.62% -24.65% 6.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mcdonald’s and Brinker International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mcdonald’s $21.08 billion 6.13 $6.03 billion $7.84 22.17 Brinker International $3.22 billion 0.28 $154.90 million $3.93 5.02

Mcdonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than Brinker International. Brinker International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mcdonald’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mcdonald’s has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinker International has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mcdonald’s beats Brinker International on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

