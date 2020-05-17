Contrasting Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Westaim (NASDAQ:WEDXF)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Insulet alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Insulet and Westaim, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 1 10 9 0 2.40 Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insulet presently has a consensus price target of $189.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.34%. Given Insulet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Insulet is more favorable than Westaim.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insulet and Westaim’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $738.20 million 17.43 $11.60 million $0.19 1,073.58 Westaim $9.17 million 17.61 $8.52 million N/A N/A

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Westaim.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 0.66% 6.46% 0.91% Westaim N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Insulet has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insulet beats Westaim on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod. It sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.