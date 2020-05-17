Contrasting Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) & InPlay Oil (NYSE:IPOOF)

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Drilling and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Drilling -210.60% -24.24% -12.78% InPlay Oil -185.12% -36.60% -19.70%

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Drilling has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Drilling and InPlay Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Drilling $229.78 million 0.14 -$556.47 million N/A N/A InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.18 -$20.23 million N/A N/A

InPlay Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Drilling.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pacific Drilling and InPlay Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Drilling 1 1 1 0 2.00 InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pacific Drilling currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,036.62%. Given Pacific Drilling’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pacific Drilling is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Pacific Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Drilling beats InPlay Oil on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About InPlay Oil

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

