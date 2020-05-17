Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $169.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.85. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

