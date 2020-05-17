Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $5,026,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,310 shares of company stock worth $24,944,689 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $118.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.50. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

