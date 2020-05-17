Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,131,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,245.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,326.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.