Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 701 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 211,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,593,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

