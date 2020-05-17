Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,761,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,918 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In related news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $119,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,631.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,724 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

