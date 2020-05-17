Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,041 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,432.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 407,711 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

Shares of FE opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

