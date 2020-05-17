Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.04.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $57.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

