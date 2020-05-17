Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $310,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

