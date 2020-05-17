Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $333,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $42.37.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

