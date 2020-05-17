Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $356,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CFG opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.