Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $271,000 in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,716 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $635,235,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.