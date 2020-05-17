Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $274,000 in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 588,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after buying an additional 474,056 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $58.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

