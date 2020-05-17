Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 26,097 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.71 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

