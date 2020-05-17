Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 52 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $417.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.63 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $5,395,442.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,147 shares of company stock worth $28,081,380 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $330.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.36.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

