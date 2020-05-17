Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,340,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,857,000 after acquiring an additional 101,153 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 50,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

