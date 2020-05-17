Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,692 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 63.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,339,000 after purchasing an additional 922,840 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 564,353 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,315,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.34. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.