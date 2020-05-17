Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OR. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.19.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$14.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.38. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of C$6.35 and a 52 week high of C$17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.99.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$51.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.90%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

