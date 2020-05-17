Cormark Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Shares of CM opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,681,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,374.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,444,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,454,000 after buying an additional 3,304,873 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,145,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,484,000 after buying an additional 2,374,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 459.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,389,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,019,000 after buying an additional 1,140,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,681,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after buying an additional 912,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

